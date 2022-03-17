Former Alabama TE OJ Howard signs new NFL deal with Buffalo Bills

NFL free agency has been a whirlwind since it first opened up earlier this week. There are plenty of former Alabama stars that are either finding new teams or simply signing deals with their current team.

One former Crimson Tide will be moving north for the 2022 season and that is tight end, OJ Howard.

Earlier this afternoon it was announced that the talented tight end has signed with the Buffalo Bills after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The #Bills aren’t done. Source said they are signing former #Bucs TE OJ Howard. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

The 2015 CFP title game MVP has been riddled with injuries throughout his young NFL career, but when healthy, Howard has been a solid contributor to the Bucs.

Howard has 1,737 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Even though Howard will be moving on from Tom Brady as a quarterback, his new gun-slinger in Buffalo, Josh Allen, isn’t too shabby himself.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we provide continuous updates on OJ Howards NFL career!

