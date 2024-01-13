Former Alabama TE Miles Kitselman transferring to SEC rival, Tennessee

It is rare to see SEC players transfer to their school’s archrival. That is exactly what one former Alabama player did. Former Alabama tight end Miles Kitselman transferred to Tennessee on Friday night. Kitselman spent the past two seasons at Alabama.

Prior to transferring to Alabama, Kitselman spent a season at Hutchinson Community College. There, Kitselman had two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown. Interestingly enough, Kitselman was recruited after former Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a recruiting trip to Hutchinson to recruit former Alabama wide receiver Malik Benson. During a team practice, Saban discovered that Kitselman had what it took to play at Alabama.

Soon after, Kitselman committed to the Crimson Tide. In two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Kitselman played in 19 games. He reeled in two receptions for 18 yards. His role at Alabama was to serve as an in-line tight end which meant he was used primarily as a blocker.

Now, Kitselman will have the opportunity to finish out his college career at Tennessee. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: #Alabama TE transfer Miles Kitselman has committed to #Tennessee! Kitselman saw action in 13 games during the 2023 season. He has 1 year of eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/tmDJwZ0WKo — Rocky Top Now (@rockytopnow) January 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire