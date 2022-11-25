Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley no longer with Texas football program

On Thursday, Inside Texas reported that former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley was no longer a part of the Texas football program. Billingsley was suspended for the first six games of the season. He ends his Longhorns career with six receptions for 38 receiving yards.

In his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Billingsley hauled in 37 receptions for 559 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He was a key contributor alongside current Alabama tight end Cam Latu. The two got the majority of the snaps at the tight end position in 2021.

It is unclear as to why Billingsley is no longer a part of the team. However, he still retains one year of eligibility because of a free COVID year. It will be interesting to see the route that he chooses to take in the future.

NEW — Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley is no longer with the program, per sources. DETAILS, by @justinwells2424: https://t.co/yr3dPAIjke (FREE) #HookEm pic.twitter.com/eGDJDpVgZO — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 24, 2022

