Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley arrives in Austin for Texas visit

Texas is in heavy pursuit of Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 11.

Steve Sarkisian and Jeff Banks already have an established relationship with Billingsley, who played under the two coaches for two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

The Longhorns could use an immediate contributor at the tight end position, considering Jared Wiley transferred to TCU and Cade Brewer is heading to the next level. The room is now young and inexperienced, and Billingsley would provide a mismatch in the passing game.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end posted via Instagram on Friday evening that he has arrived in Austin for a Texas visit.

Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley just arrived in Austin for a visit #HookEm | @InsideTexas 🔗: https://t.co/ywWnNyCRNr pic.twitter.com/CK6V3qySkL — Hudson Standish (@HudsonOn3) January 15, 2022

Billingsley was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 11 tight end in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

In three seasons with Alabama, he compiled 37 receptions for 559 yards and six touchdowns.

