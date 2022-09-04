Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley will not play when Tide visits Texas Longhorns

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley decided to join former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian at Texas. His departure from the Nick Saban-led program wasn’t a wholly clean one, which has been the case for multiple former Alabama players that went on to join the Longhorns.

Fans from all across the country are excited to see Alabama take on Texas in Austin. Two of college football’s most recognizable brands squaring off in an early-season bout that could swing the rankings if an upset were to happen.

Crimson Tide fans, however, were excited to have a chance to play against Billingsley and former wide receiver Agiye Hall. Likewise, Texas fans were hoping to see their two offensive additions play at their highest against Saban and his crew.

While Hall will be returning from a one-game suspension and can play against Alabama, Billingsley will not.

According to Sarkisian, Billingsley is only one game into a six-game suspension he received as a result of an “NCAA issue” that occurred while he was at Alabama. The issue in question has not been made public.

#Texas #Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian confirms @Horns247 Insider report that TE Jahleel Billingsley is suspended (6 games) for an NCAA issue stemming from his time at #Alabama last season. — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) September 4, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama Football as the 2022 college football season continues.

List

5 takeaways from Alabama's demolishing of Utah State

List

Box Score Breakdown: Alabama stars shine in season-opening game against Utah State

Story continues

List

Everything you need to know about the updated College Football Playoff format

College Football Playoff trophy

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire