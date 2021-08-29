Former Alabama TE Irv Smith jr. expected to undergo surgery, will miss start of regular season

Irv Smith jr. has slowly, but steadily, been gaining steam in the NFL. This upcoming season was supposed to be a breakout year for the Minnesota Vikings tight end, but now that will have to wait, as Smith is expected to receive meniscus surgery.

As first reported by Tom Pelissero, Smith’s surgery would sideline him for “at least the start of the regular season.”

Smith’s first two seasons were impressive. He accumulated 66 receptions for 676 yards and seven touchdowns.

