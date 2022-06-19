Former Alabama TE Irv Smith Jr. about to enter biggest season of young career

Former Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. His three seasons with the franchise have been productive, but 2022 will be the season that determines what happens in free agency when his contract expires.

There was a slight bump in the right direction in his sophomore season, but his stats overall are nearly identical from both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In his two-year career, Smith has tallied 66 receptions for 676 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jordy McElroy of the Vikings Wire recently described why the upcoming 2022 season is vital to Smith’s potential journey through free agency in the 2023 offseason. It’s now on Smith to convince the front office they should extend his contract and not risk losing him to free agency.

“This is the year where Smith must take all of it from the practice field and show it on game day,” writes McElroy. “The Vikings are loaded to the teeth with offensive weapons. So there will be plenty of opportunities for him to exploit opposing defenses and make plays. “A player with his size and skills is a rare commodity at this level, and coach Kevin O’Connell will do everything within his power to make the best use of him in the offense. “This is obviously a wait-and-see approach from the Vikings as well. Time will tell if they’re actually willing to let his contract expire and play the free agent game with him in the offseason.”

The Vikings will look for the star qualities they have been seeking from Smith since they drafted him in 2022. It’s make-or-break time for the tight end.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Irv Smith Jr. and other former Alabama players that are now in the NFL.

