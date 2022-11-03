Former Alabama TE Irv Smith Jr. expected to miss time with high ankle sprain
Former Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. has been placed on the Minnesota Vikings‘ injured reserve. Smith Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. He is expected to miss up to 10 weeks as a result of the injury.
The Vikings have utilized Smith Jr. as both a blocker as well as a pass-catcher. The fourth-year tight end has 88 career receptions for 844 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Unfortunately, he might miss the rest of the season. However, there is a slight possibility that he could return at some point in the playoffs.
Vikings officially placed TE Irv Smith Jr. on injured reserve. He is expected to be out 8-10 weeks.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022
Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Smith Jr.'s injury status as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.
