Former Alabama TE coach Joe Cox to join Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss

Anytime you hire a new head coach, staff changes are imminent. While some position coaches are retained, some are not. One coach not asked to remain on the staff led by Kalen DeBoer is tight end coach Joe Cox.

It didn’t take long for Cox to land on his feet as 247Sports is reporting that he will be joining Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss filling the same role.

Cox spent the last two seasons in Tuscaloosa coaching the tight ends under Nick Saban. Before coaching at Alabama, Cox had previous coaching stops at Colorado State, South Carolina, and Charlotte.

Cox played quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2005-09 under Mark Richt.

Ole Miss is hiring Joe Cox as tight ends coach, sources tell @247sports. The former Georgia QB worked at Alabama the last two seasons.https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 pic.twitter.com/zE6Ot22RXk — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 28, 2024

Stay connected to Roll Tide Wire for more on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire