Former Alabama TE Amari Niblack commits to Texas

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have found themselves another former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide to join their team in 2024. This time it is former five-star tight end Amari Niblack.

Sark and the Longhorns have already lured away star receiver Isaiah Bond from the Crimson Tide and now, with Niblack’s Thursday night commitment, Texas has a new dynamic duo.

Niblack played sparingly as a true freshman for Alabama in 2022 before stepping into a much more prominent for the Tide in 2023 where he caught 20 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Niblack had a sense for the big play too averaging over 15 yards per reception as a sophomore.

Former Alabama TE Amari Niblack announces commitment to Texas on Instagram pic.twitter.com/zLlGtt9JVv — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 19, 2024

