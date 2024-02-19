Former Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri hired as Washington’s safeties coach

It seems like just yesterday that Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri picked off former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel. Fast forward almost 11 years and Sunseri is the new safties coach at the University of Washington.

It has come full circle for the former Alabama standout. Sunseri’s father, Sal has served as an assistant coach since 1985. His brother, Tino played football and is now the quarterbacks coach at Indiana.

Vinnie began his cooaching career in 2019 at Alabama. In 2020, he joined the New England Patriots coaching staff as a defensive coaching assistant. In 2021, he was promoted to running backs coach where he served for the past three seasons in Foxborough.

Now, Sunseri will be joining Jedd Fisch’s staff at Washington and serving as the team’s safeties coach. It will be the first time that Sunseri has served as a position coach on the defensive side of the ball. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see the level of talent that Sunseri attracts to Seattle and how well he develops the safeties for the next level.

