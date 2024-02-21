Former Alabama safety Nick Perry to join Seattle Seahawks as member of defensive coaching staff

Former Alabama safety Nick Perry began his NFL career as a player before ultimately deciding to go down the coaching route. According to Matt Zenitz, Perry appears to be headed to Seattle to become a member of the Seahawks defensive coaching staff.

Perry spent the first two seasons of his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Alabama. Following the 2017 season, he became a defensive analyst.

After two seasons as a defensive analyst, Perry joined the Atlanta Falcons as an assistant defensive backs coach. He became an assistant wide receivers coach for the 2023 season.

Now, all signs point toward Perry joining Mike Macdonald’s coaching staff in the Pacific Northwest. He will not be the only member of the Seahawks coaching staff with ties to Alabama. The Seahawks recently hired former Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff.

The Seattle #Seahawks are expected to hire Nick Perry as a member of their defensive staff, sources tell @247sports. The ex-Alabama and NFL safety worked for the Falcons the last three years. Was previously part of Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 pic.twitter.com/Pm3KC0iimM — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 21, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program and its former players in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire