Former Alabama safety Jake Pope transferring to Georgia

Amidst a busy week, one former Alabama player announced his plans to continue his college career elsewhere. On Friday evening, former Alabama safety Jake Pope announced that he was transferring to Georgia.

The product of Buford High School came to Alabama regarded as a three-star prospect. In two seasons at Alabama, Pope played in 12 games. The majority of his playing time came as a member of Alabama’s special teams unit.

Pope is the second player to have played under Nick Saban at Alabama to transfer to Georgia. The other was former Alabama defensive back Maurice Smith.

It will be interesting to see what type of role Pope carves out for himself in Athens. He will have the opportunity to play for one of the best defensive-minded head coaches in college football — Kirby Smart.

BREAKING: Former Alabama DB Jake Pope has Committed to Georgia, he tells @on3sports The 6’1 200 DB from Buford, GA will have 3 years of eligibility remaining “They showed a tremendous amount of want for me & I couldn’t be happier to move onto the next chapter.”… pic.twitter.com/aZK3900BUp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 13, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest news regarding the Alabama football program and its former players in the NCAA transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire