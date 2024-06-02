Former Alabama running back trolls Georgia rookie in minicamp

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris trolled former Georgia Bulldogs rookie Daijun Edwards in minicamp. Harris and Edwards are now teammates for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, that did not stop Najee Harris from really challenging Daijun Edwards during a minicamp drill. Harris forced Edwards to drop the ball several times in a drill designed to help players work on securing catches away from defenders. It is safe to say that Harris did not take it easy on Edwards.

Life as a rookie in the NFL is tough. Rookies have to try to learn a new playbook, a new city and adjust to the speed of the NFL. Najee Harris makes it clear from his drill against Daijun Edwards that he does not like Georgia. Strong language used in video.

I think Najee Harris hates Georgia.. 🤔 I could be wrong tho pic.twitter.com/A5d3N83k1u — Squidwards_WRLD (@SquidwardsWrld) May 30, 2024

Daijun Edwards went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft and is trying to earn a roster spot with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire