Former Alabama RB Santonio Beard has passed away

According to multiple reports on Saturday evening, former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard has passed away. The details of his death have not yet been released.

Beard was a member of the Crimson Tide from 2000-02 under head coaches Mike DuBose and Dennis Franchione.

Beard is best known for his five rushing touchdown performance against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2002 season. His five scores on the ground tied the school’s single-game record, matching Shaun Alexander’s mark against BYU in 1998. Beard also had a dominating performance in the 2001 Iron Bowl, rushing for 199 yards.

In his career with the Tide, Beard rushed for a total of 1,444 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to provide updates on the passing of Beard as the news is made available.

