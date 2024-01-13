Former Alabama RB Roydell Williams transferring to Florida State

In recent weeks, the Alabama football program lost its two feature backs — Jase McClellan (2024 NFL draft) and Roydell Williams (NCAA transfer portal). On Saturday, Williams decided to transfer to Florida State. The news comes a day after Williams took an official visit to Florida State.

Williams, an Alabama native, spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa. During his Alabama career, he had 234 carries for 1,165 yards and 11 touchdowns. He saw an increased role in Alabama’s offense this past season. As a senior, Williams had 111 carries for 560 yards and five touchdowns.

Williams will join three former teammates in Tallahassee. Wide receiver Malik Benson, cornerback Earl Little Jr., and interior offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson each transferred to Florida State this offseason.

It will be interesting to see what type of role Williams carves out in the Seminoles’ backfield. He will likely see more playing time in Tallahassee than he would have in a crowded, running back room in Tuscaloosa in 2024.

🚨NEWS: Alabama transfer RB Roydell Williams has committed to Florida State🍢 Williams rushed for 560 yards and 5 TDs this season.https://t.co/J0YVToXwGz pic.twitter.com/kTM4zZ936H — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) January 13, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest news regarding the Alabama football program and its former players in the NCAA transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire