Former Alabama RB makes bold statement regarding Texas’ Week 2 matchup against Tide

One former Alabama player didn’t hold back when speaking on Texas’ matchup with the Tide in September. Former Alabama and current Texas Longhorns running back Keilan Robinson recently spoke about their matchup on a Twitter space that he hosted. Here is what Robinson said:

“Ain’t no chip on our shoulder, it’s just a … it might be a chip (because) it’s Texas, because you there’s a few people that might be trying to count us out, but knowing what I know, seeing what I see every day being here and being there, I know we can beat them boys. We just got to do what we got to do.”

Robinson spent just one season at Alabama in 2019 before sitting out the following season due to COVID-19. In that one season, he had 39 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Soon after Alabam won the 2020 national championship, he elected to transfer to Texas and re-unite with several former Alabama coaches and players.

He wasn’t the only former member of the Crimson Tide to head to the Texas. Alabama lost numerous players and coaches to the Longhorns once former Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian left for Texas.

Since then, there has been tension between the two programs. Robinson and former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall have both had things to say about the program after transferring.

When speaking with 247Sports’ Chip Brown, Hall had this to say:

One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave. Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally.”

This Week 2 contest will mean something special. It will likely be one of many matchups to come as the Longhorns are slated to join the SEC in the coming years. This game will likely determine how each team’s season will go. It is shaping to be a game for the centuries.

