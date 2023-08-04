Former Alabama RB Kenyan Drake signs with Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts worked out running back Kenyan Drake on Thursday. The former Alabama running back was signed just a day by the Colts on Friday.

Drake began his professional career with the Miami Dolphins in 2016 after being selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the franchise.

In four seasons with the Dolphins organization, Drake had 333 carries for 1,532 yards and nine touchdowns. Drake’s most memorable moment as a Dolphin came in 2018 when he was able to help the Dolphins defeat the Patriots. Drake pulled off a miraculous 69-yard touchdown reception on a hook-and-ladder that will forever be known as the ‘Miami Miracle.’

In 2019, Drake was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional sixth-round pick. Through two seasons with the franchise, Drake had 362 carries for 1,598 yards and 18 touchdowns.

After the conclusion of the 2020 season, Drake signed a two-year deal worth $14.5-million dollars to play for the Las Vegas Raiders. During the first year of his contract, Drake suffered a broken ankle causing him to miss the remainder of the season. Soon after, he was released.

In 2022, Drake was signed by the Baltimore Ravens. He served as the team’s starting running back after a series of injuries occurred in the Ravens’ running back room. He finished the season with 63 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Drake will spend the ninth season of his NFL career with the Colts. Interestingly enough, he could play a large role in the backfield. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor recently requested a trade and backup Zack Moss will be out for a minimum of four to six weeks due to injury. It will be interesting to see how things play out in Indianapolis for both Drake and Taylor.

