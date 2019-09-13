Nick Saban really likes telling 'deez' kind of jokes, according to ex-Alabama RB Josh Jacobs

Is Nick Saban a fan of immature humor? Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs says he is.

The Oakland Raiders rookie was on the Dan Patrick Show on Friday and revealed a stunning fact about Saban. The Alabama coach is apparently a fan of “deez nuts” jokes.

Yes, one of the greatest college football coaches of all time can have sense of humor that resembles a middle schooler’s.

“So one day I caught like five passes in a row,” Jacobs told Patrick after he revealed the kind of jokes that Saban likes to tell. “He was like ‘Hey Josh, if you wanna hold all the ball, hold these.’ I said ‘What coach?’ I sat there for a second, like, did he really just say that?”

Patrick was flabbergasted.

“Yeah, I was like coach, I hadn’t heard that since middle school,” Jacobs said.

Incredible. Saban is more self-aware than some people give him credit for and it’s funny to hear that Saban has a sense of humor that all of our inner 14-year-old selves can appreciate.

Hopefully Saban can drop a “both of these” reference in his postgame press conference after facing South Carolina on Saturday to subtly confirm Jacobs’ account.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

