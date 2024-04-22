Former Alabama RB Jase McClellan recieving interest from several NFL teams

When it comes to producing NFL talent at the running back position, no school has had anywhere close to the level of success as the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide has been represented on Sundays by guys like Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Najee Harris and many more under the guidance of legendary head coach Nick Saban. While Saban did, unfortunately, retire in January, Jase McClellan has a chance to be the final Saban-produced back drafted into the NFL.

McClellan was the Tide’s leading rusher in the 2023 season with 180 carried for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. However, with the Alabama passing attack rather inconsistent at times, McClellan was a strong presence in the backfield that Milroe and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could rely on when things got tricky. McClellan may not have put up jaw-dropping numbers, but he has a ton of upside and is receiving a ton of interest ahead of this week’s NFL draft.

I don’t expect McClellan to be a first-round pick, but he is one of the best running backs in a very lackluster running back draft. The Texas native has reportedly met with a number of teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints among others. It will be interesting to see where McClellan goes likely on Friday night.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire