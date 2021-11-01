Former Alabama RB Derrick Henry could miss remainder of season for Titans with foot injury

Tough news this morning for former Alabama running back Derrick Henry as it is being reported that Henry could miss the remainder of the 2021 season with a foot injury.

The Tennessee Titans star suffered the injury on Sunday against the Colts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the fear is that Henry suffered a Jones fracture will require surgery and potentially end his season.

As the leader of the Titans offense, if Henry indeed has to miss the remainder of the season, it would put the Titans in a tough spot who currently sit at 6-2 on the season.

Henry currently leads the NFL with 937 yards rushing. Henry was well on his way to winning his third straight NFL rushing title.

