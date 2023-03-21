Former Alabama RB Damien Harris signs one-year deal with Buffalo Bills

Former Alabama running back and free agent Damien Harris agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills on Monday. The two sides reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million.

Harris spent the first four seasons of his NFL career playing with the Bills’ arch-rival, the New England Patriots.

During his time in Foxborough, Harris had 449 carries for 2,094 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. The former five-star Alabama running back played alongside former Alabama teammate Mac Jones for two seasons. The two of them helped the Patriots reach the playoffs in 2021.

With the emergence of rookie Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, the organization ultimately decided to part ways.

Now, Harris will join a Bills squad that is poised to make a run toward the playoffs in 2023-2024. His role at running back will likely be increased with the departure of running back Devin Singletary.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama players in the NFL and the latest free agent signings involving former Alabama players.

More Bama in NFL!

