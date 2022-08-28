Former Alabama RB Brian Robinson shot multiple times, in stable condition

Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson was recently drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders. Reports are surfacing that he was shot multiple times in a robbery attempt and is currently in stable condition.

The injuries he sustained as a result of being shot are unclear, but he is in stable condition according to JP Finlay of NBC Washington.

Other than the stats of “non-life-threatening injuries,” much remains unclear.

Robinson was competing against Antonio Gibson for the starting running back role in Washington and was expected to soon be named the starter.

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson has been shot multiple times in robbery attempt, per @nbcwashington. Sources tell me it’s non life threatening. Much more to come. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 28, 2022

