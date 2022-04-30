Former Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. drafted by Washington Commanders in Round 3

Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been selected by the Washington Commanders in the third round with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Robinson didn’t become the Crimson Tide’s lead back until the 2021 season, his fifth year with the program.

After seeing numerous running backs that were ahead of him on the depth chart get drafted, it’s his turn to bask in the spotlight.

Last season, he tallied 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on 271 carries.

The Commanders are no strangers to drafting former Alabama stars. In fact, Robinson wasn’t even the first in this draft. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis was selected by the NFC East franchise in the second round.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the 2022 NFL draft and former Alabama players in the NFL.

