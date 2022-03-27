How do former Alabama QBs rank among all 32 NFL starters?

Nick Saban is known for developing talent at the collegiate level and pumping out NFL-ready talent. The football world is reminded of this fact every year during the annual NFL draft. Recently, however, more Alabama quarterbacks have found their way into the league.

Yes, there have been other Crimson Tide quarterbacks from the Saban Era to make it pro, but have either flamed out or been career backups.

Tua Tagovailoa was drafted No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins in 2020, Mac Jones selected No. 15 overall by the New England Patriots in 2021 and Jalen Hurts selected in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Those three quarterbacks not just made it to the league, but are starters on teams looking to compete.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com shared his rankings for all 32 NFL quarterbacks from the 2021 season, the placement of the three former Alabama stars is somewhat unexpected.

First … A solid starter in Philly

15. Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In his sophomore season in the NFL, Hurts took a massive leap forward. As the undisputed starter for the Eagles, Hurts did what he could to put his team in the best position to win. Now, it is up to the front office to surround him with legitimate offensive weapons.

Hurts recorded 61.3% completion, threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Next … The GOAT’s replacement

17. Mac Jones – New England Patriots

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There was a lot of talk about where Jones would be selected in the 2021 NFL draft. He was originally expected to be off the board in the top-five, but slipped all the way to Bill Belichick at No. 15. He already seems to be a perfect fit for the offensive system and with more experience, Jones may be a serious force in the league for years to come.

In 2021, Jones recorded 67.6% completion, threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Story continues

Finally … a heavily scrutinized young QB

22. Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to believe Tagovailoa is only heading into his third year in the NFL. Whether it be trade rumors or constant criticism it feels like he’s been enduring it for a decade. he has not been the same quarterback he was while at Alabama, but one may attribute that to an abysmal situation in Miami. 2023 is a big year for Tagovailoa.

In 2021, he recorded 67.8% completion, threw for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.