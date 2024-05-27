Former Alabama QB Tyler Buchner wins national championship - with Notre Dame lacrosse

Tyler Buchner is a national champion — just, not in the way Alabama football fans might have envisioned it.

The former Crimson Tide quarterback, who transferred to play for Notre Dame lacrosse after the 2023 college football season, helped the Fighting Irish repeat as national champions with a dominant victory 15-5 victory over Maryland on Monday. Buchner was originally the quarterback at Notre Dame before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2023 season.

Following the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff loss to Michigan, Buchner transferred back to South Bend, Indiana, but for a new sport.

"I don't know, it's pretty close," Buchner said in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) of how winning a national championship compares to winning an SEC championship. "I think this one is pretty special."

The all important question to Notre Dame National Champion SSDM and former @AlabamaFTBL QB Tyler Buchner. pic.twitter.com/2sXYsAOF7A — Jordan Johnson (@jordan_john5) May 27, 2024

Buchner originally committed to Michigan for lacrosse in the eighth grade before switching to football. He appeared in 13 games and made three starts with the Irish before transferring to Alabama. With the Crimson Tide, Buchner appeared in two games, including his start against South Florida, against whom he finished completing 5 of 14 passing for 34 yards.

Buchner appeared in 10 games for Notre Dame as of Saturday, contributing three shots, three groundballs, and causing two turnovers. The 21-year-old has two years of eligibility remaining.

"Pretty good feeling; this team's incredible," Buchner said."It's so fun to be a part of."

