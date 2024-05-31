Former Alabama QB Tyler Buchner to walk on as WR at Notre Dame

Heading into the 2023 college football season, former Alabama Crimson Tide football Nick Saban had a tough decision to make. A three-man competition for the starting quarterback job was underway between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner. Milroe won the job, but the other two also saw the field.

Milroe and Simpson were both recruited by the Crimson Tide coming out of high school and Buchner joined the program via the transfer portal after beginning his career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Buchner got some meaningful playing time in the Week 3 road matchup against USF, but his performance left a lot to be desired. After that, he didn’t see the field much.

His entrance into the transfer portal in early December of 2023 didn’t surprise many, as he was expected to get more opportunities to play elsewhere. However, seeing that he was transferring as a lacrosse player was a shock to many.

He decided to return to Notre Dame and play lacrosse for the Fighting Irish, a program that won the 2024 NCAA national championship just a few days ago. His football career, though, is not over yet.

In an open letter titled, “Dear Notre Dame, From Tyler Buchner,” the former quarterback discusses his time away from South Bend and what it was like playing at Alabama and under Nick Saban. He also includes an announcement: he will be walking on the Notre Dame football team as a wide receiver.

