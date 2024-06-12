Former Alabama QB signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats of CFL

After spending his true freshman season with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2019, Taulia Tagovailoa transferred to Maryland. There, he would play under former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and become the Big Ten’s all-time passing leader.

After the conclusion of the 2023 season, Tagovailoa entered the transfer portal. The NCAA decided that he had used up all of his collegiate eligibility, rendering him unable to transfer and continue playing.

He was not selected in the 2024 NFL draft or picked up as an undrafted free agent. Instead, he has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL to the team’s practice squad.

ticats add Big Ten's all-time passing yards leader Tagovailoa 👀 We've signed 🇺🇸 QB Taulia Tagovailoa 🗞️ | https://t.co/1h3wB12QnU#TheHammer pic.twitter.com/ltuXRUaiQ0 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) June 10, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Tagovailoa as his professional career gets started.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire