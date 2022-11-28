Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson entering transfer portal for second time

On Monday, Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. Tyson formerly played for Alabama from 2019 to 2021.

Tyson is the great-grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant. He joined the Tide as a member of the 2019 recruiting class. The native of Trussville, Alabama served as a backup quarterback in his time with the team. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 150 yards. Following the 2021 season, he entered the transfer portal.

He ultimately chose to transfer out of Alabama to play for Arizona State. However, he played in just one game for the Sun Devils and did not record any stats. Now, he will be looking to transfer to his third destination at the college level.

Arizona State QB Paul Tyson has entered the transfer portal.https://t.co/BiKCPSVgy3 — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) November 28, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama football players in the transfer portal.

List

Where Alabama ranks in ESPN's Football Power Index after Week 13

List

Predicting the College Football Playoff top 6 after Rivalry Week

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire