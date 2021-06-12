Former Alabama QB Mac Jones earns interesting nickname with Patriots teammates

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones slid well past his projecting landing spot of No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers, he was instead selected No. 15 by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Jones is expected to sit behind former NFL MVP Cam Newton on the depth chart, but could possibly make the move to starter before the end of his rookie season.

There have been multiple reports to come out of Patriots offseason practices that claim Jones is performing well and impressing those around him.

He seems to have become friends with Newton, as Jones explains during a press conference that he has gotten the nickname “Mac ‘N Cheese.”

Cam Newton has a knack for giving nicknames to his teammates. Mac Jones says his is "Mac ‘n Cheese.”pic.twitter.com/piOi5UvXK8 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 10, 2021

