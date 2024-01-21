Former Alabama QB Julian Sayin transfers to Ohio State

Quarterback Julian Sayin was an early enrollee for the Crimson Tide after signing with the program as one of the top prospects of the 2024 recruiting cycle. Without having spent much time at Alabama, Sayin is now on the move to Ohio State.

The news of Sayin entering the transfer portal did not come immediately after Nick Saban retired, but very quickly after the Tide landed a commitment from Washington true freshman quarterback Austin Mack.

Ohio State has landed a few Alabama transfers this offseason. Sayin will be joining former Crimson Tide center Seth McLaughlin and defensive back Caleb Downs. The Buckeyes also recently hired former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien as the team’s new offensive play-caller.

Alabama has plenty of depth at quarterback, but many viewed Sayin as the future of the Crimson Tide.

BREAKING: Former Alabama QB Julian Sayin has Committed to Ohio State, @on3sports has learned The 6’1 195 QB is ranked as the No. 1 QB in the Class of 2024 & in the Transfer Portal The Buckeyes now have 2 Top 5 QBs in their 2024 Class 👀https://t.co/ZDJRW6Vq7A pic.twitter.com/uZAaEavWu8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 21, 2024

