Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy weighs on the Kalen DeBoer hire for Alabama

After 17 years as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban has decided to call it wraps on his legendary career. Saban guided the Tide to nine SEC titles, six national championships, and four Heisman Trophies. One of those national championships was spent with his 2009 starting QB and now ESPN CFB analyst Greg McElroy.

McElroy never found the right opportunity in the NFL, but he found his calling as a broadcaster and analyst. He signed on with ESPN back in 2014 before beginning to call games in 2016. Despite his obvious love and ties to the University of Alabama, he usually does a great job removing any sort of bias from his commentary – almost to the point where it makes ‘Bama fans mad.

As someone who has spent time at Alabama and knows what it takes to win in Tuscaloosa, combined with his knowledge of the current CFB landscape there probably aren’t many people to weigh in on the hire. McElroy is a big believer in Kalen Deboer and what he brings to the table for the Crimson Tide.

McElroy raves on the former Washington coach saying, “I think this is a terrific hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. In the 36 hours I got to spend with the Washington Huskies, I felt like I was apart of the team. We sat down with Kalen Deboer and his staff for the better part of three to three and a half hours. I found that DeBoer is as approachable and as personably a guy as I’ve been around in the profession… You talk to his players about him and he’s willing to go the extra mile.”

Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy reacts to Kalen DeBoer being named the next Alabama head coach:

