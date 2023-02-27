Former Alabama QB Freddie Kitchens hired as North Carolina’s tight ends coach

Former Alabama quarterback Freddie Kitchens will be joining North Carolina‘s coaching staff as the team’s tight ends coach, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. He most recently served as a senior analyst at South Carolina.

Kitchens was a three-year starter at quarterback for Alabama. He threw for over 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Two years after leaving Alabama, Kitchens began his coaching career as the running backs coach at Glenville State in 1999. He has since coached for multiple programs such as LSU, Mississippi, and North Texas.

Kitchens has also had several stops at the professional coaching level. He has served as an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants. In 2019, he served as the head coach for the Cleveland Browns.

His role on North Carolina’s staff will be similar to those of the past. Kitchens previously served as the tight ends coach for Mississippi State.

