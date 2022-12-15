Former Alabama punter Jack Martin transferring to Houston

On Wednesday, former Alabama punter Jack Martin announced that he was transferring to Houston. This comes two seasons after Martin transferred to Tuscaloosa from Troy.

In his time at Troy, Martin handled 25 punts for 1,153 yards. Martin averaged 46.1 yards per punt with a long of 66 yards.

Following his sophomore season, he moved on to Alabama. However, he never got an opportunity to showcase his punting skills as he sat behind starting punter James Burnip.

Houston competes in the American Conference and is led by former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgersen. It will be interesting to see how he fairs at his third school.

