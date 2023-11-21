Former Alabama players on the winning streak Georgia football has tied and could soon own

No, E.J. Junior says, the Alabama football team he was part of under Bear Bryant that strung together 28 straight wins won’t have bubbly ready Saturday night just in case Georgia Tech springs the monumental upset of No. 1 Georgia.

The Bulldogs are one win away from breaking the record for most consecutive wins by an SEC team.

The Alabama teams that Junior was an All-American defensive end on from 1978-80 is tied with Crimson Tide teams from 1991-93 under Gene Stallings for the record.

Georgia will break it with win No. 29 in a row.

“When you think about the ’72 Dolphins, the undefeated team has a special bottle of champagne that they pop every time an undefeated team loses,” said Junior, part of national championship teams in 1978 and 1979, who went 44-4 during his career. “I don’t think we’re carrying it to that extreme.”

Georgia started this streak 23 months ago on Dec. 31, 2021 by boat racing Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl.

It won two national championships along the way and now at 11-0 this season is the favorite to win another.

“I knew Kirby was working on a three-peat here, but I didn’t know he had done the SEC deal,” said Alan Gray, a former Alabama quarterback from 1977-81 who played as a backup in a wishbone offense until starting his final season. “That’s a great accomplishment.”

Thirteen players on this Georgia team saw action in that game in Miami Gardens when this streak began.

Center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger has started every game of this streak. Defensive lineman Tramel Walthour and offensive lineman Xavier Truss have played in all 28 games.

Linebacker Smael Mondon has started 23 games the last two seasons. He says piling up wins is a matter of remaining focused.

“I think it’s because we take it week by week, we don’t really look at the big picture, we just look at what’s in front of us,” Mondon said.

Tight end Oscar Delp, a sophomore from Cumming, has known nothing but winning since joining Georgia. The team has won all 26 games and counting in his two seasons.

“I don’t even think about that stuff,” Delp said. “You just go every week and try to win and stack wins on top of each other. Things just take care of itself. We’ve got to keep practicing like we do. Practice hard, play hard and really just buy into the culture and things will kind of take care of itself.”

Coach Kirby Smart said maximizing the roster — not so much in recruiting and adding players from the transfer portal — while taking, "what we got and make what we got better than what they got,” is part of the secret sauce.

“I really believe our culture is our difference,” Smart said. “Everybody will say it's players. I just don't think that it's just players. We've got good players. We've got really good players. But I think there's a lot to our culture that the kids buy into, and they stay level-headed. We're not talking about the streak. They're not worried about the streak. Like I said, it's going to end, and we're going to start a new one. But for right now they just keep getting better."

Smart was born in Alabama and lived in the town of Slapout near Montgomery, the son of a high school coach, before moving to Bainbridge when his father got a coaching job there.

“I was too young on the Bear Bryant teams,” Smart said. “My parents would tell me about him. My dad coached during his tenure there.”

Alabama won 28 in a row starting on Sept. 30, 1978 until the No. 1 Tide’s stunning 6-3 loss to Mississippi State in Jackson on Nov. 1, 1980. Mississippi State quarterback John Bond fumbled the snap in the game’s final seconds, but State recovered.

“I recovered a fumble when they were trying to take a knee in the end zone, but I won’t go there,” said Junior, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000 and who had 21 sacks and 10 forced fumbles during his Alabama playing days.

“We were beaten badly,” Bryant said, according to Sports Illustrated. “They literally shut down our offense. They were better coached than us. Maybe the Lord planned it this way."

Two weeks later Alabama lost to Notre Dame in Birmingham.

Georgia was on its way to the national title led by Herschel Walker.

“We really wanted to play Georgia,” Junior said.

The 28-game winning streak by Alabama under Stallings from 1991-93 started with a 10-0 home win against Georgia on Sept. 21, 1991, ran through the 1992 national championship season and ended with a 17-17 tie with Tennessee on Oct. 16, 1993 in Birmingham.

The team finished that season 9-3-1 but 8 wins and a tie were later vacated due to NCAA violations.

Georgia’s average margin of victory during their 28-game winning streak is 25.6 points. The final margin has been in the single digits just four times.

“I give credit to any team that can win 28 straight games in this day and age with the portal, with the competition, the caliber of kids that are coming out,” said Junior, linebackers coach at NCAA Division II Allen University in Columbia, S.C. “It’s not just dominant teams like Alabama, Oklahoma, Nebraska back in the day, Southern Cal. Now everybody’s good. To win 28 straight, I give Kirby Smart a lot of credit, the Georgia alumni as well as the athletic program.”

Georgia has won 44 of its last 45 games under Smart, whose last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship game.

“It's work during the week,” Smart said after the win Saturday at Tennessee. “It's not the stress of the streak or the wins. My wife and son are sitting over there and they'll tell you, they have to deal with me all week. You get tighter and tighter as the week goes. I'm not comfortable. I'm not going into a game comfortable. That wears on you in terms of the wanting to be at your best, but you've got to relax and know that you've done a good job.”

Junior said when he played at Alabama more than 40 years ago, there was no social media or cell phones for players to see what was being said about the team.

“We were in our own little world,” he said. “Now when you look at these kids with Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, those are bigger distractions than what we ever faced or worried about. … To keep these kids focused and on the task at hand these days, not worried about the NIL contracts and who’s saying what about you in the media, I’m very proud of what Coach Smart is able to do to keep those kids focused.”

Junior said Bryant used to tell the team: “Publicity is like poison. If you swallow it, it will kill you.”

Junior said he didn’t know who Georgia played next. Told it was Georgia Tech, he said: “Oh well, then. Let’s say 29.”

Gray, whose son Hampton was a walk-on defensive back when Smart was defensive coordinator at Alabama, isn’t holding out hope either of the upset.

“All records are made to be broken and eventually they will be,” said Gray, a senior vice president of sales for Phifer Incorporated in Tuscaloosa. “Whenever that happens, you hope it’s with a team that’s got a lot of class and is a great coach. … Kirby’s a classy coach. He’s right there with Coach (Nick) Saban and Coach Bryant. He’s got a great program and hats off. You congratulate those guys.”

Gray said Smart at Georgia like Alabama under Bryant sets the tempo for the team to avoid a letdown and is disciplined and avoids making too many mistakes.

“It’s what allows you to repeat twice and potentially have a three-peat and win as many games,” he said. “You’ve got to have a coaching staff that demands excellence and then you’ve got to have a group of seniors that sets that foundation to have a winning tradition.”

Smart celebrates wins with his team and Georgia fans after games.

He’s said on his radio coaches show that he’ll go home and sometimes enjoy a glass of red wine afterwards.

Beating Georgia Tech with an SEC record 29th win in a row would be something to celebrate.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Former Alabama players tip cap to Georgia football on winning streak