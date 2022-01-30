Former Alabama players remaining in the NFL playoffs

We have finally reached the conference championship games in the NFL playoffs as four teams are vying for two spots in the Super Bowl.

The conference championship matchups will be held today, Jan. 30. The first of the two matchups is between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS at 2:00 p.m. CT. The second will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on FOX at 5:30 p.m. CT.

When the playoffs began, there was a total of 34 former Alabama players were listed on playoff team rosters.

With teams dwindling away, I thought it was a good time to look at how many former members of the Alabama Crimson Tide remain hopeful of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Jarran Reed, Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) reacts after his sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Terrell Lewis, LA Rams

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis (52) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A'Shawn Robinson, LA Rams

Dec 6, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans greets a player before an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

