How former Alabama players performed in Week 3 of NFL action
The NFL is loaded with former Crimson Tide talent. Alabama football continuously puts players into the league whether they be first-round draftees or free agent signings, it’s hard to ignore the sheer number of Nick Saban products in the NFL.
Week 3 of the 2022 season is in the books, which made for some interesting games. The standings are beginning to shape up and teams are answering questions that they had before the start of the season.
The former Crimson Tide stars were brighter than ever in this third week of action. DeVonta Smith posted unreal numbers, while Tua Tagovailoa keeps silencing the doubters.
Here are the top former Alabama players in the NFL from Week 3.
DeVonta Smith
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
8 receptions
169 yards
1 TD
Jalen Hurts
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
22/35
340 yards
3 TDs
Jonathan Allen
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
4 tackles
Tua Tagovailoa
JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST
13/18
186 yards
1 touchdown
Jaylen Waddle
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
4 catches
102 yards
Derrick Henry
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com
20 carries
85 yards
1 touchdown
Josh Jacobs
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com
13 carries
66 yards
Amari Cooper
David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
7 catches
101 yards
1 touchdown
Najee Harris
Jeff Lange-USA TODAY NETWORK
15 carries
56 yards
1 touchdown
Mark Ingram
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
5 carries
18 yards
1 touchdown