How former Alabama players performed in Week 3 of NFL action

The NFL is loaded with former Crimson Tide talent. Alabama football continuously puts players into the league whether they be first-round draftees or free agent signings, it’s hard to ignore the sheer number of Nick Saban products in the NFL.

Week 3 of the 2022 season is in the books, which made for some interesting games. The standings are beginning to shape up and teams are answering questions that they had before the start of the season.

The former Crimson Tide stars were brighter than ever in this third week of action. DeVonta Smith posted unreal numbers, while Tua Tagovailoa keeps silencing the doubters.

Here are the top former Alabama players in the NFL from Week 3.

DeVonta Smith

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

8 receptions

169 yards

1 TD

Jalen Hurts

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

22/35

340 yards

3 TDs

Jonathan Allen

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

4 tackles

Tua Tagovailoa

JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST

13/18

186 yards

1 touchdown

Jaylen Waddle

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

4 catches

102 yards

Derrick Henry

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

20 carries

85 yards

1 touchdown

Josh Jacobs

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

13 carries

66 yards

Amari Cooper

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

7 catches

101 yards

1 touchdown

Najee Harris

Jeff Lange-USA TODAY NETWORK

15 carries

56 yards

1 touchdown

Mark Ingram

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

5 carries

18 yards

1 touchdown

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire