The University of Alabama has been well-represented in the National Football League for years. Players from various different positions have made names for themselves across the league. Several alumni that have played to the Alabama standard are Derrick Henry, C.J. Mosley, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Each exemplifies great leadership qualities and possesses all of the traits to be an elite player beyond Alabama. The foundation for their success was built upon in Tuscaloosa years ago. However, their roots will always be in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down how former Alabama players performed in the NFL in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs’ Stats versus Chiefs:

17 carries

45 RuYds

2 receptions

5 RecYds

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Henry’s Stats versus Jaguars:

30 carries

109 RuYds

1 reception

19 RecYds

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

Evans’ Stats versus Buccaneers:

5 tackles

Mac Jones - New England Patriots

Jones’ Stats versus Bills:

26 CMP / 40 ATT

243 PaYds

3 PaTDs

3 INTs

4 carries

5 RuYds

Damien Harris - New England Patriots

Harris’ Stats versus Bills:

13 carries

48 RuYds

1 reception

4 RecYds

Anfernee Jennings - New England Patriots

Jennings’ Stats versus Bills:

2 tackles

1 TFL

Mack Wilson Sr. - New England Patriots

Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Bills:

1 tackle

Irv Smith Jr. - Minnesota Vikings

Smith Jr.’s Stats versus Bears:

3 receptions

13 receiving yards

Kenyan Drake - Baltimore Ravens

Drake’s Stats versus Bengals:

16 carries

60 RuYds

1 RuTD

2 receptions

19 RecYds

Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

Humphrey’s Stats versus Bengals:

2 tackles

Christian Harris - Houston Texans

Harris’ Stats versus Colts:

10 tackles

1 sack

2 TFLs

C.J. Mosley - New York Jets

Mosley’s Stats versus Dolphins:

7 tackles

Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

Williams’ Stats versus Dolphins:

4 tackles

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

Waddle’s Stats versus Jets:

5 receptions

44 receiving yards

1 carry

9 rushing yards

Raekwon Davis - Miami Dolphins

Davis’ Stats versus Jets:

4 tackles

Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

Cooper’s Stats versus Steelers:

2 receptions

51 receiving yards

Reggie Ragland - Cleveland Browns

Ragland’s Stats versus Steelers:

2 tackles

Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns

Harrison’s Stats versus Steelers:

1 tackle

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris’ Stats versus Browns:

23 carries

84 RuYds

1 RuTD

1 reception

10 RecYds

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers

Fitzpatrick’s Stats versus Browns:

10 tackles

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

Wallace’s Stats versus Browns:

1 tackle

Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos

Jeudy’s Stats versus Chargers:

5 receptions

154 RecYds

3 carries

39 RuYds

Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos

Jackson’s Stats versus Chargers:

4 tackles

1 FR

Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos

Surtain II’s Stats versus Chargers:

1 tackle

Landon Collins - New York Giants

Collins’ Stats versus Eagles:

3 tackles

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts’ Stats versus Giants:

20 CMP / 35 ATT

229 PaYds

1 INT

9 carries

13 RuYds

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

Smith’s Stats versus Giants:

7 receptions

67 receiving yards

Daron Payne - Washington Commanders

Payne’s Stats versus Cowboys:

2 tackles

Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

Diggs’ Stats versus Commanders:

1 tackle

Isaiah Buggs - Detroit Lions

Buggs’ Stats versus Packers:

7 tackles

Jarran Reed - Green Bay Packers

Reed’s Stats versus Lions:

2 tackles

