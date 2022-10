How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 7

Former Alabama Football stars are all over the NFL, with many teams having multiple members of the Crimson Tide on their roster.

In New England, quarterback Mac Jones is fighting for the starting job with rookie Bailey Zappe. After their loss on Monday night, the Patriots have a tough decision to make moving forward. Not to mention, running back Damien Harris has also seen limited touches with the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson.

Other players like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa were able to return to action after suffering injuries. Both were able to contribute in positive ways in their Week 7 matchup against one another.

As for the rest of the former Alabama players, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how they performed in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

Mark Ingram II - New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ingram II’s stats versus Cardinals:

4 carries

6 rushing yards

3 receptions

16 receiving yards

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Evans’ Stats versus Bengals:

13 tackles

Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs’ Stats versus Lions:

1 tackle

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Henry’s Stats versus Colts:

30 carries

128 yards

3 receptions

10 receiving yards

Jarran Reed - Green Bay Packers

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reed’s Stats versus Commanders:

3 tackles

Cam Sims - Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sims’ Stats versus Packers:

1 reception

12 receiving yards

Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Packers:

20 carries

73 rushing yards

2 receptions

13 receiving yards

Daron Payne - Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Payne’s Stats versus Packers:

3 tackles

Xavier McKinney - New York Giants

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

McKinney’s Stats versus Jaguars:

3 tackles

1 FF

Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper’s Stats versus Ravens:

3 receptions

74 receiving yards

Story continues

Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Harrison Jr.’s Stats versus Ravens:

2 tackles

Kenyan Drake - Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Drake’s Stats versus Browns:

11 carries

5 rushing yards

Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Humphrey’s Stats versus Browns:

5 tackles

Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Williams’ Stats versus Broncos:

4 tackles

C.J. Mosley - New York Jets

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Mosley’s Stats versus Broncos:

8 tackles

Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Jeudy’s Stats versus Jets:

7 receptions

96 receiving yards

Patrick Surtain II - Denver Broncos

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Surtain II’s Stats versus Jets:

3 tackles

Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats versus Jets:

2 tackles

Christian Harris - Houston Texans

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Harris’ Stats versus Raiders:

1 tackle

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs’ Stats versus Texans:

20 carries

143 rushing yards

3 RuTDs

3 receptions

12 receiving yards

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Dolphins:

17 carries

65 rushing yards

3 receptions

15 receiving yards

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzpatrick’s Stats versus Dolphins:

6 tackles

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

ANDRES LEIVA/THE PALM BEACH POST-USA TODAY NETWORK

Wallace’s Stats versus Dolphins:

3 tackles

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Steelers:

21 CMP / 35 ATT

261 PaYds

1 PaTD

4 carries

15 RuYds

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Waddle’s Stats versus Steelers:

4 receptions

88 receiving yards

Eddie Jackson - Chicago Bears

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats versus Patriots:

4 tackles

Mac Jones - New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats versus Bears:

3 CMP / 6 ATT

13 PaYds

3 carries

24 RuYds

Damien Harris - New England Patriots

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Harris’ Stats versus Bears:

3 carries

8 rushing yards

1 reception

2 receiving yards

Anfernee Jennings - New England Patriots

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jennings’ Stats versus Bears:

6 tackles

1 sack

Mack Wilson Sr. - New England Patriots

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Bears:

1 tackle

0.5 sacks

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire