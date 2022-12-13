How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 14

Alabama’s football program has been well-represented by former players that have made it to the NFL. Several of the players that have already cemented their legacy at the next level are Julio Jones, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Ryan Kelly.

Others that have recently joined the league and blossomed in their roles on their respective teams. Several of those players are DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, and Jaylen Waddle.

The amount of players that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has sent to the next level is truly amazing. Each year, he is able to send some of the best talent in the country to the league.

Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how some of the former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs’ Stats versus Rams:

27 carries

99 rushing yards

1 RuTD

2 receptions

15 receiving yards

C.J. Mosley - New York Jets

JAMIE GERMANO-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mosley’s Stats versus Bills:

9 tackles

Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Williams’ Stats versus Bills:

3 tackles

2 sacks

2 TFLs

Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Cooper’s Stats versus Bengals:

2 receptions

42 receiving yards

Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Harrison Jr.’s Stats versus Bengals:

2 tackles

Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs’ Stats versus Texans:

5 tackles

Christian Harris - Houston Texans

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Cowboys:

5 tackles

Dalvin Tomlinson - Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Tomlinson’s Stats versus Lions:

9 tackles

1 TFL

Jameson Williams - Detroit Lions

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Williams’ Stats versus Vikings:

1 reception

41 receiving yards

1 TD

Isaiah Buggs - Detroit Lions

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Buggs’ Stats versus Vikings:

1 tackle

1 sack

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Henry’s Stats versus Jaguars:

17 carries

121 rushing yards

1 RuTD

3 receptions

34 receiving yards

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts’ Stats versus Giants:

21 CMP / 31 ATT

217 PaYds

2 PaTDs

7 carries

77 RuYds

1 RuTD

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s Stats versus Giants:

5 reception

64 receiving yards

1 TD

Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Humphrey’s Stats versus Steelers:

6 tackles

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Harris’ Stats versus Ravens:

12 carries

33 rushing yards

1 RuTD

2 receptions

17 receiving yards

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

11 tackles

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace’s Stats versus Ravens:

3 tackles

Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Jeudy’s Stats versus Chiefs:

8 receptions

73 receiving yards

3 TDs

Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jackson’s Stats versus Chiefs:

10 tackles

1 TFL

Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Surtain II’s Stats versus Chiefs:

2 tackles

Julio Jones - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats versus 49ers:

5 receptions

38 receiving yards

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Chargers:

10 CMP / 28 ATT

145 PaYds

1 PaTD

3 carries

28 RuYds

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Waddle’s Stats versus Chargers:

2 receptions

31 receiving yards

Raekwon Davis - Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Davis’ Stats versus Chargers:

1 tackle

Mac Jones - New England Patriots

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats versus Cardinals:

24 CMP / 35 ATT

235 PaYds

1 INT

Mack Wilson Sr. - New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Cardinals:

1 tackle

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire