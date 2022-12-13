How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 14

Brody Smoot
Alabama’s football program has been well-represented by former players that have made it to the NFL. Several of the players that have already cemented their legacy at the next level are Julio Jones, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Ryan Kelly.

Others that have recently joined the league and blossomed in their roles on their respective teams. Several of those players are DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, and Jaylen Waddle.

The amount of players that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has sent to the next level is truly amazing. Each year, he is able to send some of the best talent in the country to the league.

Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how some of the former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs’ Stats versus Rams:

  • 27 carries

  • 99 rushing yards

  • 1 RuTD

  • 2 receptions

  • 15 receiving yards

C.J. Mosley - New York Jets

JAMIE GERMANO-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mosley’s Stats versus Bills:

  • 9 tackles

Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Williams’ Stats versus Bills:

  • 3 tackles

  • 2 sacks

  • 2 TFLs

Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Cooper’s Stats versus Bengals:

  • 2 receptions

  • 42 receiving yards

Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Harrison Jr.’s Stats versus Bengals:

  • 2 tackles

Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs’ Stats versus Texans:

  • 5 tackles

Christian Harris - Houston Texans

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Cowboys:

  • 5 tackles

Dalvin Tomlinson - Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Tomlinson’s Stats versus Lions:

  • 9 tackles

  • 1 TFL

Jameson Williams - Detroit Lions

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Williams’ Stats versus Vikings:

  • 1 reception

  • 41 receiving yards

  • 1 TD

Isaiah Buggs - Detroit Lions

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Buggs’ Stats versus Vikings:

  • 1 tackle

  • 1 sack

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

Henry’s Stats versus Jaguars:

  • 17 carries

  • 121 rushing yards

  • 1 RuTD

  • 3 receptions

  • 34 receiving yards

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts’ Stats versus Giants:

  • 21 CMP / 31 ATT

  • 217 PaYds

  • 2 PaTDs

  • 7 carries

  • 77 RuYds

  • 1 RuTD

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s Stats versus Giants:

  • 5 reception

  • 64 receiving yards

  • 1 TD

Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Humphrey’s Stats versus Steelers:

  • 6 tackles

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Harris’ Stats versus Ravens:

  • 12 carries

  • 33 rushing yards

  • 1 RuTD

  • 2 receptions

  • 17 receiving yards

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

  • 11 tackles

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace’s Stats versus Ravens:

  • 3 tackles

Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Jeudy’s Stats versus Chiefs:

  • 8 receptions

  • 73 receiving yards

  • 3 TDs

Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jackson’s Stats versus Chiefs:

  • 10 tackles

  • 1 TFL

Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Surtain II’s Stats versus Chiefs:

  • 2 tackles

Julio Jones - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats versus 49ers:

  • 5 receptions

  • 38 receiving yards

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Chargers:

  • 10 CMP / 28 ATT

  • 145 PaYds

  • 1 PaTD

  • 3 carries

  • 28 RuYds

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Waddle’s Stats versus Chargers:

  • 2 receptions

  • 31 receiving yards

Raekwon Davis - Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Davis’ Stats versus Chargers:

  • 1 tackle

Mac Jones - New England Patriots

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats versus Cardinals:

  • 24 CMP / 35 ATT

  • 235 PaYds

  • 1 INT

Mack Wilson Sr. - New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Cardinals:

  • 1 tackle

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

