How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 14
Alabama’s football program has been well-represented by former players that have made it to the NFL. Several of the players that have already cemented their legacy at the next level are Julio Jones, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Ryan Kelly.
Others that have recently joined the league and blossomed in their roles on their respective teams. Several of those players are DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, and Jaylen Waddle.
The amount of players that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has sent to the next level is truly amazing. Each year, he is able to send some of the best talent in the country to the league.
Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how some of the former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Jacobs’ Stats versus Rams:
27 carries
99 rushing yards
1 RuTD
2 receptions
15 receiving yards
C.J. Mosley - New York Jets
JAMIE GERMANO-USA TODAY NETWORK
Mosley’s Stats versus Bills:
9 tackles
Quinnen Williams - New York Jets
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Williams’ Stats versus Bills:
3 tackles
2 sacks
2 TFLs
Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns
Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK
Cooper’s Stats versus Bengals:
2 receptions
42 receiving yards
Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Harrison Jr.’s Stats versus Bengals:
2 tackles
Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Diggs’ Stats versus Texans:
5 tackles
Christian Harris - Houston Texans
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Harris’ Stats versus Cowboys:
5 tackles
Dalvin Tomlinson - Minnesota Vikings
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Tomlinson’s Stats versus Lions:
9 tackles
1 TFL
Jameson Williams - Detroit Lions
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Williams’ Stats versus Vikings:
1 reception
41 receiving yards
1 TD
Isaiah Buggs - Detroit Lions
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Buggs’ Stats versus Vikings:
1 tackle
1 sack
Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans
Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports
Henry’s Stats versus Jaguars:
17 carries
121 rushing yards
1 RuTD
3 receptions
34 receiving yards
Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Hurts’ Stats versus Giants:
21 CMP / 31 ATT
217 PaYds
2 PaTDs
7 carries
77 RuYds
1 RuTD
DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Smith’s Stats versus Giants:
5 reception
64 receiving yards
1 TD
Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Humphrey’s Stats versus Steelers:
6 tackles
Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Harris’ Stats versus Ravens:
12 carries
33 rushing yards
1 RuTD
2 receptions
17 receiving yards
Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
11 tackles
Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Wallace’s Stats versus Ravens:
3 tackles
Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Jeudy’s Stats versus Chiefs:
8 receptions
73 receiving yards
3 TDs
Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jackson’s Stats versus Chiefs:
10 tackles
1 TFL
Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Surtain II’s Stats versus Chiefs:
2 tackles
Julio Jones - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jones’ Stats versus 49ers:
5 receptions
38 receiving yards
Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Chargers:
10 CMP / 28 ATT
145 PaYds
1 PaTD
3 carries
28 RuYds
Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Waddle’s Stats versus Chargers:
2 receptions
31 receiving yards
Raekwon Davis - Miami Dolphins
(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Davis’ Stats versus Chargers:
1 tackle
Mac Jones - New England Patriots
Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Jones’ Stats versus Cardinals:
24 CMP / 35 ATT
235 PaYds
1 INT
Mack Wilson Sr. - New England Patriots
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Cardinals:
1 tackle