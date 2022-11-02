How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 8

Several of Alabama’s former players have gone on to make positive contributions at the next level. A few of them that have put their talent on full display this season are Jalen Hurts, Amari Cooper, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Derrick Henry.

The players that come out of Alabama are usually well-developed and prepared to make an immediate impact in the NFL. Several rookies that have done that up to this point are Christian Harris and Brian Robinson Jr.

Altogether, the Tide alumni have played well collectively. Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at some of the former Alabama players who performed in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

Kenyan Drake - Baltimore Ravens

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Drake’s Stats versus Buccaneers:

7 carries

62 RuYds

4 receptions

5 ReYds

1 ReTD

Julio Jones - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats versus Ravens:

2 receptions

21 receiving yards

1 TD

Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jeudy’s Stats versus Jaguars:

6 receptions

63 receiving yards

1 TD

Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Surtain II’s Stats versus Jaguars:

5 tackles

1 TFL

Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats versus Jaguars:

8 tackles

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Evans’ Stats versus Panthers:

9 tackles

1 sack

1 TFL

Eddie Jackson - Chicago Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s Stats versus Cowboys:

11 tackles

Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs’ Stats versus Bears:

8 tackles

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Lions:

29 CMP / 36 ATT

382 PaYds

3 PaTDs

5 carries

19 RuYds

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Waddle’s Stats versus Lions:

8 receptions

106 receiving yards

2 TDs

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs’ Stats versus Saints:

10 receptions

43 RuYds

2 receptions

11 ReYds

Anthony Averett - Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Averett’s Stats versus Saints:

8 tackles

Mac Jones - New England Patriots

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones’ Stats versus Jets:

24 CMP / 35 ATT

194 PaYds

1 PaTD

7 carries

19 RuYds

1 INT

Damien Harris - New England Patriots

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Jets:

11 carries

37 RuYds

2 receptions

15 ReYds

Mack Wilson Sr. - New England Patriots

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Jets:

3 tackles

C.J. Mosley - New York Jets

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Mosley’s Stats versus Patriots:

13 tackles

1 TFL

Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Williams’ Stats versus Patriots:

5 tackles

1 sack

1 TFL

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hurts’ Stats versus Steelers:

19 CMP / 28 ATT

285 PaYds

4 PaTDs

2 carries

10 RuYds

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s Stats versus Steelers:

5 receptions

23 receiving yards

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Eagles:

8 carries

32 RuYds

6 receptions

26 ReYds

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick’s Stats versus Eagles:

6 tackles

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Henry’s Stats versus Texans:

32 carries

219 RuYds

2 RuTDs

1 reception

9 ReYds

O.J. Howard - Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Howard’s Stats versus Titans:

2 receptions

24 receiving yards

Christian Harris - Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Harris’ Stats versus Titans:

7 tackles

Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders

Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Colts:

8 carries

20 rushing yards

Cam Sims - Washington Commanders

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Sims’ Stats versus Colts:

1 reception

21 receiving yards

Daron Payne - Washington Commanders

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Payne’s Stats versus Colts:

5 tackles

1 sack

1 TFL

Jonathan Allen - Washington Commanders

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Allen’s Stats versus Colts:

8 tackles

2 TFLs

A'Shawn Robinson - Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Robinson’s Stats versus 49ers:

3 tackles

1 TFL

Terrell Lewis - Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis’ Stats versus 49ers:

1 tackle

Xavier McKinney - New York Giants

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

McKinney’s Stats versus Seahawks:

2 tackles

1 sack

1 TFL

Jarran Reed - Green Bay Packers

JAMIE GERMANO-USA TODAY NETWORK

Reed’s Stats versus Bills:

3 tackles

Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper’s Stats versus Bengals:

5 receptions

131 receiving yards

1 TD

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire