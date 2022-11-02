How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 8
Several of Alabama’s former players have gone on to make positive contributions at the next level. A few of them that have put their talent on full display this season are Jalen Hurts, Amari Cooper, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Derrick Henry.
The players that come out of Alabama are usually well-developed and prepared to make an immediate impact in the NFL. Several rookies that have done that up to this point are Christian Harris and Brian Robinson Jr.
Altogether, the Tide alumni have played well collectively. Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at some of the former Alabama players who performed in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
Kenyan Drake - Baltimore Ravens
Drake’s Stats versus Buccaneers:
7 carries
62 RuYds
4 receptions
5 ReYds
1 ReTD
Julio Jones - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jones’ Stats versus Ravens:
2 receptions
21 receiving yards
1 TD
Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos
Jeudy’s Stats versus Jaguars:
6 receptions
63 receiving yards
1 TD
Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos
Surtain II’s Stats versus Jaguars:
5 tackles
1 TFL
Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos
Jackson’s Stats versus Jaguars:
8 tackles
Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons
Evans’ Stats versus Panthers:
9 tackles
1 sack
1 TFL
Eddie Jackson - Chicago Bears
Jackson’s Stats versus Cowboys:
11 tackles
Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys
Diggs’ Stats versus Bears:
8 tackles
Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Lions:
29 CMP / 36 ATT
382 PaYds
3 PaTDs
5 carries
19 RuYds
Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins
Waddle’s Stats versus Lions:
8 receptions
106 receiving yards
2 TDs
Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders
Jacobs’ Stats versus Saints:
10 receptions
43 RuYds
2 receptions
11 ReYds
Anthony Averett - Las Vegas Raiders
Averett’s Stats versus Saints:
8 tackles
Mac Jones - New England Patriots
Jones’ Stats versus Jets:
24 CMP / 35 ATT
194 PaYds
1 PaTD
7 carries
19 RuYds
1 INT
Damien Harris - New England Patriots
Harris’ Stats versus Jets:
11 carries
37 RuYds
2 receptions
15 ReYds
Mack Wilson Sr. - New England Patriots
Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Jets:
3 tackles
C.J. Mosley - New York Jets
Mosley’s Stats versus Patriots:
13 tackles
1 TFL
Quinnen Williams - New York Jets
Williams’ Stats versus Patriots:
5 tackles
1 sack
1 TFL
Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts’ Stats versus Steelers:
19 CMP / 28 ATT
285 PaYds
4 PaTDs
2 carries
10 RuYds
DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles
Smith’s Stats versus Steelers:
5 receptions
23 receiving yards
Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers
Harris’ Stats versus Eagles:
8 carries
32 RuYds
6 receptions
26 ReYds
Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers
Fitzpatrick’s Stats versus Eagles:
6 tackles
Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans
Henry’s Stats versus Texans:
32 carries
219 RuYds
2 RuTDs
1 reception
9 ReYds
O.J. Howard - Houston Texans
Howard’s Stats versus Titans:
2 receptions
24 receiving yards
Christian Harris - Houston Texans
Harris’ Stats versus Titans:
7 tackles
Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders
Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Colts:
8 carries
20 rushing yards
Cam Sims - Washington Commanders
Sims’ Stats versus Colts:
1 reception
21 receiving yards
Daron Payne - Washington Commanders
Payne’s Stats versus Colts:
5 tackles
1 sack
1 TFL
Jonathan Allen - Washington Commanders
Allen’s Stats versus Colts:
8 tackles
2 TFLs
A'Shawn Robinson - Los Angeles Rams
Robinson’s Stats versus 49ers:
3 tackles
1 TFL
Terrell Lewis - Los Angeles Rams
Lewis’ Stats versus 49ers:
1 tackle
Xavier McKinney - New York Giants
McKinney’s Stats versus Seahawks:
2 tackles
1 sack
1 TFL
Jarran Reed - Green Bay Packers
Reed’s Stats versus Bills:
3 tackles
Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns
Cooper’s Stats versus Bengals:
5 receptions
131 receiving yards
1 TD