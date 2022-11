How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 11

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been able to send a multitude of his players to the league. Some have seen immediate success while others are still trying to pave their way at the next level.

Several of the former Crimson Tide players that lit up the stat sheet in Week 11 were Najee Harris, Rashaan Evans, and Marlon Humphrey.

Alabama is well-represented all across the league, which is a testament to the job that the coaching staff as well as the training staff has been able to do over the years.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Henry’s Stats versus Packers:

23 carries

87 RuYds

1 RuTD

2 receptions

45 ReYds

Jarran Reed - Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Reed’s Stats versus Titans:

4 tackles

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Evans’ Stats versus Bears:

11 tackles

Eddie Jackson - Chicago Bears

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s Stats versus Falcons:

7 tackles

Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Jr.’s Stats versus Bills:

1 tackle

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hurts’ Stats versus Colts:

18 CMP / 25 ATT

190 PaYds

1 PaTD

16 carries

86 RuYds

1 RuTD

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

Armond Feffer/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Smith’s Stats versus Colts:

6 receptions

78 ReYds

C.J. Mosley - New York Jets

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Mosley’s Stats versus Patriots:

9 tackles

1 TFL

Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Williams’ Stats versus Patriots:

5 tackles

1 sack

1 TFL

Mac Jones - New England Patriots

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats versus Jets:

23 CMP / 27 ATT

246 PaYds

2 carries

3 RuYds

Damien Harris - New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Jets:

8 carries

65 RuYds

2 receptions

28 ReYds

Mack Wilson Sr. - New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Jets:

2 tackles

0.5 sacks

Anfernee Jennings - New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jennings’ Stats versus Jets:

1 tackle

A'Shawn Robinson - Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Robinson’s Stats versus Saints:

3 tackles

Isaiah Buggs - Detroit Lions

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Buggs’ Stats versus Giants:

2 tackles

Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Humphrey’s Stats versus Panthers:

2 tackles

1 FR

1 INT

Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Texans:

15 carries

57 RuYds

Jonathan Allen - Washington Commanders

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Allen’s Stats versus Texans:

3 tackles

2 sacks

3 TFLs

Daron Payne - Washington Commanders

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Payne’s Stats versus Texans:

3 tackles

1 sack

1 TFL

O.J. Howard - Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Howard’s Stats versus Commanders:

1 reception

9 receiving yards

Christian Harris - Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Commanders:

5 tackles

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs’ Stats versus Broncos:

24 carries

109 RuYds

3 receptions

51 ReYds

Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Surtain II’s Stats versus Raiders:

2 tackles

Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats versus Raiders:

2 tackles

Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Diggs’ Stats versus Vikings:

3 tackles

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Bengals:

20 carries

90 RuYds

2 RuTDs

4 receptions

26 ReYds

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace’s Stats versus Bengals:

4 tackles

1 INT

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Fitzpatrick’s Stats versus Bengals:

3 tackles

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire