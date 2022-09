How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 2

Several former Alabama players have performed well through the first two weeks of the NFL season. Some of the more notable performers have been Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

A handful of the former players are still trying to find their footing through Week 2. Others have been limited in action due to injuries. Nonetheless, a majority of the former players that are on active rosters have made positive contributions to their respective teams.

Week 2 was a wild one that featured plenty of former Crimson Tide talent.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how former Alabama players performed in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Ravens:

36 CMP / 50 ATT

469 PaYds

6 PaTDs

2 INTs

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Waddle’s Stats versus Ravens:

11 receptions

171 yards

2 TDs

Kenyan Drake - Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Drake’s Stats versus Dolphins:

6 carries

8 yards

Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Humphrey’s Stats versus Dolphins:

7 tackles

JK Scott - Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Scott’s Stats versus Chiefs:

6 punts

243 punt yards

C.J. Mosley - New York Jets

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Mosley’s Stats versus Browns:

7 tackles

1 tackle for loss

Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Williams’ Stats versus Browns:

4 tackles

0.5 sacks

Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper’s Stats versus Jets:

9 receptions

101 receiving yards

1 TD

Isaiah Buggs - Detroit Lions

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Buggs’ Stats versus Commanders:

4 tackles

Daron Payne - Washington Commanders

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Payne’s Stats versus Lions:

4 tackles

1 sack

Mark Ingram II - New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram’s Stats versus Buccaneers:

10 carries

60 rushing yards

2 receptions

3 receiving yards

1 fumble

Xavier McKinney - New York Giants

(AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

McKinney’s Stats versus Panthers:

5 tackles

Mac Jones - New England Patriots

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Jones’ Stats versus Steelers:

21 CMP / 35 ATT

252 PaYds

1 PaTD

1 INT

Damien Harris - New England Patriots

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Steelers:

15 carries

71 rushing yards

1 RuTD

2 receptions

16 receiving yards

Christian Barmore - New England Patriots

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Barmore’s Stats versus Steelers:

2 tackles

1 sack

1 TFL

Anfernee Jennings - New England Patriots

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Jennings’ Stats versus Steelers:

2 tackles

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Harris’ Stats versus Patriots:

15 carries

49 rushing yards

5 receptions

40 receiving yards

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzpatrick’s Stats versus Patriots:

6 tackles

1 INT

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace’s Stats versus Patriots:

1 tackle

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Evans’ Stats versus Rams:

7 tackles

A'Shawn Robinson - Los Angeles Rams

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson’s Stats versus Falcons:

4 tackles

Terrell Lewis - Los Angeles Rams

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis’ Stats versus Falcons:

3 tackles

Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs’ Stats versus Bengals:

6 tackles

Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats versus Texans:

6 tackles

Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Surtain II’s Stats versus Texans:

2 tackles

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs’ Stats versus Cardinals:

19 carries

69 rushing yards

1 reception

12 receiving yards

Jarran Reed - Green Bay Packers

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-USA TODAY NETWORK

Reed’s Stats versus Bears:

3 tackles

Eddie Jackson - Chicago Bears

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats versus Bears:

9 tackles

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Henry’s Stats versus Bills:

13 carries

25 yards

Irv Smith Jr. - Minnesota Vikings

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith’s Stats versus Eagles:

5 receptions

36 yards

1 TD

Dalvin Tomlinson - Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Tomlinson’s Stats versus Eagles:

7 tackles

0.5 sacks

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hurts’ Stats versus Vikings:

26 ATT / 31 CMP

133 PaYds

1 PaTD

1 INT

11 carries

57 RuYds

2 RuTDs

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Smith’s Stats versus Vikings:

7 receptions

80 receiving yards

