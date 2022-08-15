How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in week one of preseason
Some of Alabama’s finest players from the past have made a seamlessly easy path from college football to the pros. On the other hand, some of the former players are battling for spots on the team’s practice squads or for starting roles on different teams across the league. Although the Raiders and Jaguars kicked off things last week in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, this past weekend was the first time that all 32 teams hit the field in preseason action.
Several of Alabama’s players from last season are nursing injuries or other health problems. Players like Jameson Williams and Christopher Allen Jr. have both been sidelined throughout training camp with previous injuries that occurred in their time at Alabama. Therefore, neither of them will see any action in the preseason for their respective teams.
It isn’t common for star players for organizations to play during the preseason, but several of Alabama’s did. Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how several of the former Alabama players performed in week one of the preseason.
Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Hurts’ Stats versus New York Jets:
6 ATT /6 CMP
80 PaYds
1 PaTD
Jared Mayden - Philadelphia Eagles
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Mayden’s Stats versus New York Jets:
3 tackles
Josh Jobe - Philadelphia Eagles
(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)
Jobe’s Stats versus New York Jets:
5 tackles
Mack Wilson - New England Patriots
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Wilson’s Stats versus New York Giants:
5 tackles
1 QB hit
LaBryan Ray - New England Patriots
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Ray’s Stats versus New York Giants:
4 tackles
Anfernee Jennings - New England Patriots
(AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Jennings’ Stats versus New York Giants:
2 tackles
1 QB hit
Shyheim Carter - Tennessee Titans
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Carter’s Stats versus Baltimore Ravens:
3 tackles
1 fumble recovery
Da'Shawn Hand- Tennessee Titans
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Hand’s Stats versus Baltimore Ravens:
2 tackles
Saivion Smith - Detroit Lions
Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK
Smith’s Stats versus Atlanta Falcons:
3 tackles
Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Evans’ Stats versus Detroit Lions:
4 tackles
Jerome Ford - Cleveland Browns
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Ford’s Stats versus Jacksonville Jaguars:
10 carries
57 rushing yards
1 RuTD
4 receptions
45 receiving yards
1 ReTD
Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Harrison’ Stats versus Jacksoville Jaguars:
3 tackles
Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Robinson’s Stats versus Carolina Panthers:
6 carries
26 rushing yards
1 RuTD
2 receptions
15 receiving yards
Phidarian Mathis - Washington Commanders
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mathis’ Stats versus Panthers:
2 tackles
Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Wallace’s Stats versus Seattle Seahawks:
2 tackles
Raekwon Davis - Miami Dolphins
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Davis’ Stats versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
2 tackles
Kenyan Drake - Las Vegas Raiders
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Drake’s Stats versus Minnesota Vikings:
4 carries
15 rushing yards
2 receptions
17 receiving yards
