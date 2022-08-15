How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in week one of preseason

Some of Alabama’s finest players from the past have made a seamlessly easy path from college football to the pros. On the other hand, some of the former players are battling for spots on the team’s practice squads or for starting roles on different teams across the league. Although the Raiders and Jaguars kicked off things last week in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, this past weekend was the first time that all 32 teams hit the field in preseason action.

Several of Alabama’s players from last season are nursing injuries or other health problems. Players like Jameson Williams and Christopher Allen Jr. have both been sidelined throughout training camp with previous injuries that occurred in their time at Alabama. Therefore, neither of them will see any action in the preseason for their respective teams.

It isn’t common for star players for organizations to play during the preseason, but several of Alabama’s did. Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at how several of the former Alabama players performed in week one of the preseason.

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts’ Stats versus New York Jets:

6 ATT /6 CMP

80 PaYds

1 PaTD

Jared Mayden - Philadelphia Eagles

Jared Mayden

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Mayden’s Stats versus New York Jets:

3 tackles

Josh Jobe - Philadelphia Eagles

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Jobe’s Stats versus New York Jets:

5 tackles

Mack Wilson - New England Patriots

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson’s Stats versus New York Giants:

5 tackles

1 QB hit

LaBryan Ray - New England Patriots

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Ray’s Stats versus New York Giants:

4 tackles

Anfernee Jennings - New England Patriots

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Jennings’ Stats versus New York Giants:

2 tackles

1 QB hit

Shyheim Carter - Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Carter’s Stats versus Baltimore Ravens:

3 tackles

1 fumble recovery

Da'Shawn Hand- Tennessee Titans

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Hand’s Stats versus Baltimore Ravens:

2 tackles

Saivion Smith - Detroit Lions

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Smith’s Stats versus Atlanta Falcons:

3 tackles

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Evans’ Stats versus Detroit Lions:

4 tackles

Jerome Ford - Cleveland Browns

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Ford’s Stats versus Jacksonville Jaguars:

10 carries

57 rushing yards

1 RuTD

4 receptions

45 receiving yards

1 ReTD

Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Harrison’ Stats versus Jacksoville Jaguars:

3 tackles

Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson’s Stats versus Carolina Panthers:

6 carries

26 rushing yards

1 RuTD

2 receptions

15 receiving yards

Phidarian Mathis - Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mathis’ Stats versus Panthers:

2 tackles

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace’s Stats versus Seattle Seahawks:

2 tackles

Raekwon Davis - Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Davis’ Stats versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

2 tackles

Kenyan Drake - Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Drake’s Stats versus Minnesota Vikings:

4 carries

15 rushing yards

2 receptions

17 receiving yards

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire