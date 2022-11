How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 10

Alabama has been well-represented in the NFL for quite some time. Players in the past like Bart Starr, Ozzie Newsome, and Joe Namath have all paved the way for future success at the professional level.

Coach Saban and his staff have sent a lot of their former players to the NFL, and it has shown. Several of the current players in the league that have made positive contributions to their respective team’s success are Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Amari Cooper.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how former Alabama players performed in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

Evans’ Stats versus Panthers:

10 tackles

2 TFLs

Julio Jones - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jones’ Stats versus Seahawks:

3 receptions

53 receiving yards

1 TD

Isaiah Buggs - Detroit Lions

Buggs’ Stats versus Bears:

4 tackles

Eddie Jackson - Chicago Bears

Jackson’s Stats versus Lions:

5 tackles

Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos

Jackson’s Stats versus Titans:

5 tackles

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Henry’s Stats versus Broncos:

19 carries

53 rushing yards

2 receptions

19 receiving yards

Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

Cooper’s Stats versus Dolphins:

3 receptions

32 receiving yards

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Browns:

25 CMP / 32 ATT

285 PaYds

3 PaTDs

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

Waddle’s Stats versus Browns:

4 receptions

66 receiving yards

Christian Harris - Houston Texans

Harris’ Stats versus Giants:

9 tackles

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris’ Stats versus Saints:

20 carries

99 rushing yards

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

Wallace’s Stats versus Saints:

5 tackles

1 INT

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs’ Stats versus Colts:

21 carries

78 RuYds

1 RuTD

6 receptions

28 ReYds

Jarran Reed - Green Bay Packers

Reed’s Stats versus Cowboys:

2 tackles

Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

Diggs’ Stats versus Packers:

5 tackles

A'Shawn Robinson - Los Angeles Rams

Robinson’s Stats versus Cardinals:

2 tackles

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts’ Stats versus Commanders:

17 CMP / 26 ATT

174 PaYds

2 PaTDs

1 INT

6 carries

28 RuYds

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

Smith’s Stats versus Commanders:

6 receptions

53 receiving yards

1 TD

Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Eagles:

26 carries

86 receiving yards

1 TD

Daron Payne - Washington Commanders

Payne’s Stats versus Eagles:

3 tackles

Jonathan Allen - Washington Commanders

Allen’s Stats versus Eagles:

2 tackles

