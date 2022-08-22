How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in week two of preseason
The NFL preseason is a time for young players to make a name for themselves. Last week, players like Josh Jobe, Mack Wilson, and Jalen Hurts all played well in their allotted playing time. This week appeared to be no different than last. Several former players reached the end zone while several other players shined on the defensive side of the ball.
Alabama has produced some of the league’s best talent. Fans will likely see more of the superstar-like players during week one of the regular season. Most front offices and coaching staff don’t want the risk of having franchise players hurt in a meaningless game.
However, several notable alumni saw the field this past weekend. Tua Tagovailoa, OJ Howard, and Cam Sims all played well in week two of the preseason. Each saw their first meaningful snaps of the preseason come this past weekend.
Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at several former Alabama players and how they faired in week two of the NFL preseason.
Mack Wilson - New England Patriots
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Wilson’s Stats versus Panthers:
5 tackles
1 pass deflection
Anfernee Jennings - New England Patriots
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Jennings’ Stats versus Panthers:
3 tackles
1 tackle for loss
1 sack
OJ Howard - Buffalo Bills
(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Howard’s Stats versus Broncos:
3 receptions
16 receiving yards
1 receiving touchdown
Saivion Smith - Detroit Lions
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Smith’s Stats versus Colts:
4 tackles
1 tackle for loss
1 pass deflection
Shaun DIon Hamilton - Detroit Lions
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Dion Hamilton’s Stats versus Colts:
2 tackles
1 QB hit
Tony Brown - Indianapolis Colts
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Brown’s Stats versus Lions:
6 tackles
1 tackle for loss
1 INT
1 TD
Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Chiefs:
8 carries
31 rushing yards
Cam Sims - Washington Commanders
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Sims’ Stats versus Chiefs:
2 receptions
23 receiving yards
1 receiving touchdown
Da'Shawn Hand - Tennessee Titans
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK
Hand’s Stats versus Buccaneers:
2 tackles
1 sack
1 tackle for loss
Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Raiders:
6 ATT / 8 CMP
58 PaYds
Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Wallace’s Stats versus Jaguars:
3 tackles
Jerome Ford - Cleveland Browns
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Ford’s Stats versus Eagles:
9 carries
31 rushing yards
4 receptions
26 receiving yards
Josh Jobe - Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jobe’s Stats versus Browns:
7 tackles
1 pass deflection
