How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 4
Several former Alabama players have performed well through the first three weeks of the NFL season. Some of the more notable performers have been Marlon Humphrey, Jalen Hurts, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
A handful of the former players are still trying to find their footing through Week 4 of the season. Others have been limited in action due to injuries. Nonetheless, a majority of the former players that are on active rosters have made positive contributions to their respective teams.
Week 4 was a wild one that featured plenty of former Crimson Tide talent.
Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how former Alabama players performed in Week 4 of the NFL season.
Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK
Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Bengals:
8 CMP /14 ATT
110 PaYds
1 INT
Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Waddle’s Stats versus Bengals:
2 receptions
39 receiving yards
Raekwon Davis - Miami Dolphins
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Davis’ Stats versus Bengals:
3 tackles
Irv Smith Jr. - Minnesota Vikings
Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Smith Jr.’s Stats versus Saints:
3 receptions
23 receiving yards
Dalvin Tomlinson - Minnesota Vikings
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Tomlinson’s Stats versus Saints:
4 tackles
1 sack
Mark Ingram II - New Orleans Saints
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Ingram II’s Stats versus Vikings:
10 carries
30 rushing yards
3 receptions
13 receiving yards
Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Cooper’s Stats versus Falcons:
1 reception
9 receiving yards
Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Harrison Jr.’s Stats versus Falcons:
2 tackles
Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Evans’ Stats versus Browns:
10 tackles
Jonathan Allen - Washington Commanders
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Allen’s Stats versus Cowboys:
8 tackles
1 sack
4 TFLs
Daron Payne - Washington Commanders
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Payne’s Stats versus Cowboys:
5 tackles
1 TFL
Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Diggs’ Stats versus Commanders:
1 INT
Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans
Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
Henry’s Stats versus Colts:
22 carries
114 rushing yards
1 RuTD
3 receptions
33 receiving yards
Eddie Jackson - Chicago Bears
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jackson’s Stats versus Giants:
9 tackles
1 INT
Xavier McKinney - New York Giants
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
McKinney’s Stats versus Bears:
5 tackles
Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Hurts’ Stats versus Jaguars:
16 CMP / 25 ATT
204 PaYds
1 INT
16 carries
38 rushing yards
1 RuTD
DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Smith’s Stats versus Jaguars:
3 receptions
17 receiving yards
C.J. Mosley - New York Jets
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Mosley’s Stats versus Steelers:
11 tackles
Quinnen Williams - New York Jets
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Williams’ Stats versus Steelers:
6 tackles
1 sack
Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers
Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-USA TODAY NETWORK
Harris’ Stats versus Jets:
18 carries
74 rushing yards
Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Fitzpatrick’s Stats versus Jets:
8 tackles
Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers
Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-USA TODAY NETWORK
Wallace’s Stats versus Jets:
2 tackles
Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Humphrey’s Stats versus Bills:
1 tackle
1 INT
O.J. Howard - Houston Texans
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Howard’s Stats versus Chargers:
2 receptions
27 receiving yards
Damien Harris - New England Patriots
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Harris’ Stats versus Packers:
18 carries
86 rushing yards
1 TD
Christian Barmore - New England Patriots
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Barmore’s Stats versus Packers:
4 tackles
Jarran Reed - Green Bay Packers
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Reed’s Stats versus Patriots:
8 tackles
1 sack
Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Jeudy’s Stats versus Raiders:
4 receptions
53 receiving yards
1 ReTD
Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Surtain II’s Stats versus Raiders:
8 tackles
Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Jackson’s Stats versus Raiders:
7 tackles
Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Jacobs’ Stats versus Broncos:
28 receptions
144 rushing yards
2 RuTDs
5 receptions
31 receiving yards
Julio Jones - Tamp Bay Buccaneers
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jones’ Stats versus Chiefs:
1 reception
7 receiving yards