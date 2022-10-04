How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 4

Several former Alabama players have performed well through the first three weeks of the NFL season. Some of the more notable performers have been Marlon Humphrey, Jalen Hurts, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

A handful of the former players are still trying to find their footing through Week 4 of the season. Others have been limited in action due to injuries. Nonetheless, a majority of the former players that are on active rosters have made positive contributions to their respective teams.

Week 4 was a wild one that featured plenty of former Crimson Tide talent.

Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how former Alabama players performed in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Bengals:

8 CMP /14 ATT

110 PaYds

1 INT

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Waddle’s Stats versus Bengals:

2 receptions

39 receiving yards

Raekwon Davis - Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Davis’ Stats versus Bengals:

3 tackles

Irv Smith Jr. - Minnesota Vikings

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Smith Jr.’s Stats versus Saints:

3 receptions

23 receiving yards

Dalvin Tomlinson - Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Tomlinson’s Stats versus Saints:

4 tackles

1 sack

Mark Ingram II - New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ingram II’s Stats versus Vikings:

10 carries

30 rushing yards

3 receptions

13 receiving yards

Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper’s Stats versus Falcons:

1 reception

9 receiving yards

Ronnie Harrison Jr. - Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Harrison Jr.’s Stats versus Falcons:

2 tackles

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Evans’ Stats versus Browns:

10 tackles

Jonathan Allen - Washington Commanders

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Allen’s Stats versus Cowboys:

8 tackles

1 sack

4 TFLs

Daron Payne - Washington Commanders

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Story continues

Payne’s Stats versus Cowboys:

5 tackles

1 TFL

Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs’ Stats versus Commanders:

1 INT

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Henry’s Stats versus Colts:

22 carries

114 rushing yards

1 RuTD

3 receptions

33 receiving yards

Eddie Jackson - Chicago Bears

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s Stats versus Giants:

9 tackles

1 INT

Xavier McKinney - New York Giants

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

McKinney’s Stats versus Bears:

5 tackles

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts’ Stats versus Jaguars:

16 CMP / 25 ATT

204 PaYds

1 INT

16 carries

38 rushing yards

1 RuTD

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Smith’s Stats versus Jaguars:

3 receptions

17 receiving yards

C.J. Mosley - New York Jets

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Mosley’s Stats versus Steelers:

11 tackles

Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Williams’ Stats versus Steelers:

6 tackles

1 sack

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

Harris’ Stats versus Jets:

18 carries

74 rushing yards

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzpatrick’s Stats versus Jets:

8 tackles

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

Wallace’s Stats versus Jets:

2 tackles

Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Humphrey’s Stats versus Bills:

1 tackle

1 INT

O.J. Howard - Houston Texans

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Howard’s Stats versus Chargers:

2 receptions

27 receiving yards

Damien Harris - New England Patriots

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Packers:

18 carries

86 rushing yards

1 TD

Christian Barmore - New England Patriots

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Barmore’s Stats versus Packers:

4 tackles

Jarran Reed - Green Bay Packers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Reed’s Stats versus Patriots:

8 tackles

1 sack

Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jeudy’s Stats versus Raiders:

4 receptions

53 receiving yards

1 ReTD

Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Surtain II’s Stats versus Raiders:

8 tackles

Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jackson’s Stats versus Raiders:

7 tackles

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jacobs’ Stats versus Broncos:

28 receptions

144 rushing yards

2 RuTDs

5 receptions

31 receiving yards

Julio Jones - Tamp Bay Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats versus Chiefs:

1 reception

7 receiving yards

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire