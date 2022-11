How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 9

Alabama is well-represented across the National Football League. From coast-to-coast, the Tide have produced some of the league’s best players over the years. Julio Jones, Derrick Henry, and Jalen Hurts are several fan favorites that have had successful careers.

As the 2022 NFL season continues, more former Alabama players emerge. Recently, former Alabama linebacker Christian Harris and running back Kenyan Drake both saw their roles increase on their respective teams.

Alabama fans will be glad to know how well-represented the university is both at the college and professional levels.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down how some of Alabama’s former players performed in Week 9 of the 2022 season.

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts’ Stats versus Texans:

21 CMP / 27 ATT

243 PaYds

2 PaTDs

9 carries

23 RuYds

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Smith’s Stats versus Texans:

2 receptions

22 receiving yards

O.J. Howard - Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Howard’s Stats versus Eagles:

1 reception

14 receiving yards

Christian Harris - Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Eagles:

5 tackles

1 TFL

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Evans’ Stats versus Chargers:

12 tackles

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus Bears:

21 CMP / 30 ATT

302 PaYds

3 PaTDs

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Waddle’s Stats versus Bears:

5 receptions

85 receiving yards

1 TD

Raekwon Davis - Miami Dolphins

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Davis’ Stats versus Bears:

3 tackles

Eddie Jackson - Chicago Bears

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s Stats versus Dolphins:

7 tackles

Mac Jones - New England Patriots

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats versus Colts:

20 CMP / 30 ATT

147 PasYds

1 PaTD

C.J. Mosley - New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mosley’s Stats versus Bills:

6 tackles

1 sack

Story continues

Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Williams’ Stats versus Bills:

2 tackles

1 sack

1 TFL

Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Vikings:

13 carries

44 rushing yards

Cam Sims - Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sims’ Stats versus Vikings:

1 reception

12 receiving yards

Daron Payne - Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Payne’s Stats versus Vikings:

6 tackles

1 sack

2 TFLs

Jonathan Allen - Washington Commanders

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Allen’s Stats versus Vikings:

2 tackles

2 TFLs

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs’ Stats versus Jaguars:

17 carries

67 rushing yards

3 receptions

20 receiving yards

Anthony Averett - Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Averett’s Stats versus Jaguars:

5 tackles

A'Shawn Robinson - Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson’s Stats versus Buccaneers:

7 tackles

Terrell Lewis - Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Lewis’ Stats versus Buccaneers:

2 tackles

1 TFL

Julio Jones - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jones’ Stats versus Rams:

2 receptions

28 receiving yards

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Henry’s Stats versus Chiefs:

17 carries

115 rushing yards

2 RuTDs

Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Humphrey’s Stats versus Saints:

7 tackles

1 sack

1 TFL

Kenyan Drake - Baltimore Ravens

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Drake’s Stats versus Saints:

24 carries

93 rushing yards

2 RuTDs

2 receptions

16 receiving yards

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire