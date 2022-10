How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 5

Alabama has sent a number of its players to the league over the years. A good number of them have made significant contributions so far during their career.

The Crimson Tide have sent a player from each position on both sides of the ball to the NFL. Some of the more notable ones are Tua Tagovailoa, C.J. Mosley, Jonathan Allen, Derrick Henry, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. All these players created value for themselves in their time at Alabama and have translated their success to the next level.

Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how former Alabama players performed in Week 5 of the 2022 season.

Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos

Jeudy’s Stats versus Colts:

3 receptions

53 receiving yards

Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos

Surtain II’s Stats versus Colts:

7 tackles

Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos

Jackson’s Stats versus Colts:

7 tackles

Jarran Reed - Green Bay Packers

Reed’s Stats versus Giants:

3 tackles

1 TFL

Xavier McKinney - New York Giants

McKinney’s Stats versus Packers:

3 tackles

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris’ Stats versus Bills:

11 carries

20 rushing yards

3 receptions

16 receiving yards

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

Wallace’s Stats versus Bills:

3 tackles

1 INT

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers

Fitzpatrick’s Stats versus Bills:

1 tackle

Ronnie Harrison - Cleveland Browns

Harrison’s Stats versus Chargers:

3 tackles

Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

Cooper’s Stats versus Chargers:

7 receptions

76 receiving yards

Eddie Jackson - Chicago Bears

Jackson’s Stats versus Vikings:

9 tackles

Irv Smith Jr. - Minnesota Vikings

Smith Jr.’s Stats versus Bears:

4 receptions

42 receiving yards

Isaiah Buggs - Detroit Lions

Buggs’ Stats versus Patriots:

5 tackles

Anfernee Jennings - New England Patriots

Jennings’ Stats versus Lions:

4 tackles

Christian Barmore - New England Patriots

Barmore’s Stats versus Lions:

4 tackles

Mack Wilson Sr. - New England Patriots

Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Lions:

2 tackles

Mark Ingram II - New Orleans Saints

Ingram II’s Stats versus Seahawks:

9 carries

16 rushing yards

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

Waddle’s Stats versus Jets:

3 receptions

23 receiving yards

C.J. Mosley - New York Jets

Mosley’s Stats versus Dolphins:

10 tackles

Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

Williams’ Stats versus Dolphins:

3 tackles

0.5 sacks

1 fumble recovery

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

Evans’ Stats versus Buccaneers:

6 tackles

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Henry’s Stats versus Commanders:

28 carries

102 RuYds

2 RuTDs

2 receptions

30 ReYds

Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Titans:

9 carries

22 rushing yards

Daron Payne - Washington Commanders

Payne’s Stats versus Titans:

3 tackles

0.5 sacks

Trevon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

Diggs’ Stats versus Rams:

6 tackles

A'Shawn Robinson - Los Angeles Rams

Robinson’s Stats versus Cowboys:

6 tackles

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts’ Stats versus Cardinals:

26 ATT / 36 CMP

239 PaYds

15 carries

61 RuYds

2 RuTDs

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

Smith’s Stats versus Cardinals:

10 receptions

87 receiving yards

Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

Humphrey’s Stats versus Bengals:

3 tackles

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs’ Stats versus Chiefs:

21 carries

154 RuYds

1 RuTD

5 receptions

39 receiving yards

