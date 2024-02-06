Former Alabama player Rob Ezell hired as South Alabama’s offensive coordinator

Former Alabama wide player Rob Ezell has accepted a coaching position to be South Alabama’s new offensive coordinator.

Ezell is most commonly known for his voice impressions of former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

He was a member of Alabama’s roster in the late 2000s. After graduating, he spent the next five seasons in Tuscaloosa as a graduate assistant. He helped assist former Alabama offensive line coach Mario Cristobal in coaching the offensive line and tight ends.

Ezell is entering his second season with the Jaguars. He previously served as the team’s tight ends coach. Now, he will be calling the plays as well as serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire